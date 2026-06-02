High Pressure Washer K 3 Classic
The K 3 Classic with telescopic handle is effective on lighter dirt around the property. It's also ultra-compact, easy to transport and easy to stow away.
Despite its compact proportions, the K 3 Classic still delivers the full power of a pressure washer. Plus, its aluminium telescopic handle ensures it can be stowed away to save space and is extremely portable and flexible. Featuring a Quick Connect trigger gun, 6-metre high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 3 Classic is suitable for occasional use on light dirt on garden furniture, gardening tools, bicycles and elsewhere around the home. The area performance is 25 m²/h.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front cover
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency while cleaning, help prevent dirt from returning and help to protect and care for your surface.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.6
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|264 x 256 x 450
Scope of supply
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.