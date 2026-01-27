High Pressure Washer K 4 Classic
Easy to transport and quick to stow away: the K 4 Classic pressure washer, incl. telescopic handle, for regular use on moderate dirt.
This device can fit anywhere: The K 4 Classic pressure washer can be stowed effortlessly anywhere and transported easily thanks to its compact dimensions. Yet it still offers the full performance of a pressure washer. Plus, the height-adjustable aluminium telescopic handle ensures the pulling height is always comfortable. Other equipment details include the Quick Connect trigger gun, a 6-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. What's more, the K 4 Classic, with an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular cleaning of moderate levels of dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front cover
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency while cleaning, help prevent dirt from returning and help to protect and care for your surface.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving accessory storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 130
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (W)
|1800
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|264 x 256 x 450
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
