T 5 T-Racer Surface Cleaner
Thorough and splash-free cleaning over large areas: The T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner is ideal for cleaning hard and soft surfaces alike.
The twin-jet rotating arm of the T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner is capable of removing dirt over large areas - for fast and efficient cleaning of large outside areas. Ultra practical: The surface cleaner can be adjusted so that the nozzle is positioned an ideal distance from the surface, depending on the surface being cleaned. This means that hard surfaces, such as stone and concrete, can be cleaned just as effectively as more delicate surfaces, such as wood. The T 5 T-Racer cleans in around half the time needed for a spray lance. What's more, the hood reliably protects you and your surroundings from spray water, and the 'hovercraft effect' makes manoeuvering simpler than ever. Even vertical surfaces, such as garage doors, can be cleaned efficiently thanks to the ergonomic handle. Suitable for pressure washer ranges K 2 - K 7.
Features and benefits
Two rotating flat jet nozzles
Splash guardSplash-free cleaning.
Height adjustableCleaning of sensitive and non-sensitive surfaces such as wood and stone.
Handle
- Easy cleaning of vertical surfaces.
Hovercraft effect
- The surface cleaner hovers over the floor and guarantees easy cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|708 x 280 x 995
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Terrace
- Garden walls and stone walls
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.