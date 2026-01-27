The twin-jet rotating arm of the T 5 T-Racer surface cleaner is capable of removing dirt over large areas - for fast and efficient cleaning of large outside areas. Ultra practical: The surface cleaner can be adjusted so that the nozzle is positioned an ideal distance from the surface, depending on the surface being cleaned. This means that hard surfaces, such as stone and concrete, can be cleaned just as effectively as more delicate surfaces, such as wood. The T 5 T-Racer cleans in around half the time needed for a spray lance. What's more, the hood reliably protects you and your surroundings from spray water, and the 'hovercraft effect' makes manoeuvering simpler than ever. Even vertical surfaces, such as garage doors, can be cleaned efficiently thanks to the ergonomic handle. Suitable for pressure washer ranges K 2 - K 7.