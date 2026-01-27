High Pressure Washer K 7 Comfort Premium
Tackle heavy dirt effortlessly. The K 7 Comfort Premium gives maximum convenience, combining the versatility of a 4-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance with the included 1L Natural Universal Cleaner.
The K 7 Comfort Premium is designed for frequent use on heavy dirt around the home and is made from 30% recycled material*. With its powerful water-cooled motor, it provides long lifetime and puts an end to dirt on surfaces such as garden furniture, patios and cars. The versatile 4-in-1 multi jet spray lance effortlessly switches between 4 spray patterns dependent on the cleaning task, including a rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat jet, reduced pressure flat jet and detergent jet. 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is also supplied and can be applied using the innovative 2-in-1 detergent concept. Enjoy convenience with set-up available in just a few steps and comfortable application with the Comfort!Hold trigger gun, reducing holding pressure when in use. The machine also boasts an integrated hose reel with 10m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and cables and accessories able to be stored compactly on the device. Optimum support is available from the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *product only, all plastic parts excluding accessories
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 550
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Power rating (kW)
|2.8
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|465 x 354 x 750
Scope of supply
- Detergent: Natural Universal Cleaner, 1 l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Comfort!Hold
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Integral high-pressure hose reel
- Quick Connect on machine
- Telescopic handle
- Integrated carrying handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Accessory storage on the device
- 2 cable hooks: with quick removal function
Application areas
- Terrace
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
