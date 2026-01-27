High Pressure Washer K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
For more control: the K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home with PremiumFlex hose, G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun for heavy dirt all around the home and on cars. Incl. Car & Home Kit.
With the K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The pressure washer also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure readily accessible accessories at all times. Includes the Car & Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 stone cleaner, foam jet, Rotating Wash Brush and 1 litre of car shampoo.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|2.1
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Car kit: Rotating washing brush, Foam jet 0.3 l, Car shampoo 3-in-1, 1 l
- Dry cloth
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug and Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Façade
