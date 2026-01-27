High Pressure Washer K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home

For more control: the K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home with PremiumFlex hose, G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun for heavy dirt all around the home and on cars. Incl. Car & Home Kit.

With the K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home pressure washer, every surface can be cleaned at the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The pressure washer also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure readily accessible accessories at all times. Includes the Car & Home Kit with T 5 surface cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 stone cleaner, foam jet, Rotating Wash Brush and 1 litre of car shampoo.

Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow Rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Water feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Power rating (kW) 2.1
Power Cable (m) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 20.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 405 x 306 x 584

Scope of supply

  • Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • Car kit: Rotating washing brush, Foam jet 0.3 l, Car shampoo 3-in-1, 1 l
  • Dry cloth
  • High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
  • Vario Power spray lance
  • Dirt Blaster spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
  • Adapter garden hose A3/4"

Equipment

  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Detergent application via: Plug and Clean system
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • For cleaning small cars.
  • For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
  • Garden walls and stone walls
  • Façade
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

