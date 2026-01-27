Make dirt on your outdoor surfaces and garden furniture a thing of the past with the K 2 Home pressure washer. The ideal solution for occasional cleaning, it includes the versatile Vario Power lance and Dirt Blaster lance to remove even stubborn grime. Plus, you get a dedicated Home Kit featuring a patio cleaner and 0.5L Patio & Deck Detergent. With smooth-running wheels, a 4-metre hose, and onboard storage, the K 2 Home is ready for easy transport. For extra support, use the Kärcher Home & Garden app.