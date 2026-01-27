High Pressure Washer K 2 Home
Keep your outdoor areas pristine with the easy-to-transport K 2 Home. Includes everything to make your garden look its best: standard lances, Patio Cleaner, and 0.5L Patio & Deck detergent.
Make dirt on your outdoor surfaces and garden furniture a thing of the past with the K 2 Home pressure washer. The ideal solution for occasional cleaning, it includes the versatile Vario Power lance and Dirt Blaster lance to remove even stubborn grime. Plus, you get a dedicated Home Kit featuring a patio cleaner and 0.5L Patio & Deck Detergent. With smooth-running wheels, a 4-metre hose, and onboard storage, the K 2 Home is ready for easy transport. For extra support, use the Kärcher Home & Garden app.
Features and benefits
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.4
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 790
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- One-way spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Terrace
- For cleaning small cars.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.