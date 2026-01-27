High Pressure Washer K 3 Power Control Car & Home
The powerful and efficient K 3 Power Control pressure washer. This model comes with a Car and Home Kit ensuring you have everything you need to keep your car and outdoor areas spotless
Thanks to the practical application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher makes even better cleaning results possible – turning you into the expertt. Switching from high-pressure to detergent mode can be done without changing the spray lance. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush to remove dirt and silt, a foam jet that evenly delivers detergent offering maximum dirt dissolving power, as well as 500 ml of car shampoo. The Home Kit includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent
Features and benefits
Clean tank solution
- The practical cleaning agent tank simplifies the application of cleaning agents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.6
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|297 x 280 x 677
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Car kit: Wash brush, foam jet, 0.5 L Car Shampoo
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 7 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Removable detergent tank
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
