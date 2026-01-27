Thanks to the practical application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher makes even better cleaning results possible – turning you into the expertt. Switching from high-pressure to detergent mode can be done without changing the spray lance. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush to remove dirt and silt, a foam jet that evenly delivers detergent offering maximum dirt dissolving power, as well as 500 ml of car shampoo. The Home Kit includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent