The powerful and efficient K 3 Power Control pressure washer. This model comes with a Car and Home Kit ensuring you have everything you need to keep your car and outdoor areas spotless

Thanks to the practical application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher makes even better cleaning results possible – turning you into the expertt. Switching from high-pressure to detergent mode can be done without changing the spray lance. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also impresses with an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The Car Cleaning Kit includes a wash brush to remove dirt and silt, a foam jet that evenly delivers detergent offering maximum dirt dissolving power, as well as 500 ml of car shampoo. The Home Kit includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent

Features and benefits
Clean tank solution
  • The practical cleaning agent tank simplifies the application of cleaning agents.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow Rate (l/h) max. 380
Area performance (m²/h) 25
Water feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Power rating (kW) 1.6
Power Cable (m) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 297 x 280 x 677

Scope of supply

  • Home kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
  • Car kit: Wash brush, foam jet, 0.5 L Car Shampoo
  • Vario Power spray lance
  • Dirt Blaster spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 7 m
  • Adapter garden hose A3/4"

Equipment

  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Detergent application via: Tank
  • Removable detergent tank
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
