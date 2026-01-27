High Pressure Washer K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
For more power: K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex pressure washer with PremiumFlex hose and G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun for stubborn dirt on patios, paths and cars.
Simply connect the K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex pressure washer to the Kärcher Home & Garden app on your smartphone via Bluetooth – and cleaning becomes even easier and more efficient. This is because the application consultant in the app gives practical tips and tricks for many cleaning situations and cleaning tasks. The app also offers many other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. Another practical feature is that the device has a boost mode for extra power, meaning even stubborn dirt is not an issue. The pressure levels can be set on the G 180 Q Smart Control trigger gun with LCD display or transferred to the trigger gun with the help of the application consultant via the app – so that nothing can go wrong when cleaning. Other equipment details include the 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance for a wide range of applications without having to change spray lance, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose, the Plug 'n' Clean detergent system, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle and the parking position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 180 / 2 - max. 18
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 550
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Power rating (kW)
|2.8
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|459 x 330 x 669
Scope of supply
- 3-in-1 Multi Jet
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Integral high-pressure hose reel
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug and Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- operation using app
Application areas
- Terrace
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
