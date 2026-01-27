The T 7 Plus T-Racer Surface Cleaner is an efficient tool for cleaning outside areas. The twin-jet rotating arm removes dirt from large surfaces, saving approximately 50 per cent of your time when compared to cleaning with a spray lance. The addition of the power nozzle also guarantees effective cleaning in corners and edges. Thanks to the integrated rinsing nozzle, the loose dirt is simply washed away from the cleaned surface - saving time and effort afterwards. Hard surfaces, such as stone and concrete, and more delicate surfaces, such as wood, can both be cleaned by adjusting the distance between the nozzle and the surface to be cleaned. Thanks to the hovercraft effect, the T-Racer is particularly easy to manoeouvre. The various functions are easily selected simply using the foot switch. Even vertical surfaces such as garage doors, can be cleaned in a flash thanks to the practical handle. Suitable for pressure washer ranges K 4 to K 7.