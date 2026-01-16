High Pressure Washer K 4 Power Control Flex Home

The K 4 Power Control Flex with PremiumFlex hose and G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun is suitable for moderate dirt on patios, garden furniture and cars. Incl. Home Kit.

The K 4 Power Control Flex Home pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, finding the right pressure is also very easy. The application consultant integrated into the app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The K 4 Power Control Flex also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device, plus the trigger gun and a parking position to ensure readily accessible accessories at all times. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and comes with T 5 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner.

Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
Flow Rate (l/h) max. 420
Area performance (m²/h) 30
Water feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Power rating (kW) 1.8
Power Cable (m) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 18.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 405 x 306 x 584

Scope of supply

  • Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
  • Vario Power spray lance
  • Dirt Blaster spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
  • Adapter garden hose A3/4"

Equipment

  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Detergent application via: Plug and Clean system
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
High Pressure Washer K 4 Power Control Flex Home
Application areas
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • For cleaning small cars.
