High Pressure Washer K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
The K 4 Power Control Flex with PremiumFlex hose and G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun is suitable for moderate dirt all around the home and on cars too. Incl. Car & Home Plus Kit.
The K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus pressure washer makes it unbelievably easy to clean every surface at the right pressure. And thanks to the Kärcher Home & Garden app, finding the right pressure is also very easy. The application consultant integrated into the app supports users with practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. For maximum control, the pressure level can be easily adjusted by turning the spray lance or checked on the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun. The K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, a PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a telescopic handle for easy transport, as well as a parking position for readily accessible accessories at all times. The Car & Home Kit Plus includes the T 5 Surface Cleaner, 2 litres of Stone and Façade Cleaner, a foam jet, a rotating wash brush and 2 litres of Car Shampoo.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.8
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 5 patio cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Car kit: Rotating washing brush, Foam jet 0.3 l, Car shampoo 3-in-1, 1 l
- Detergent: Car Shampoo RM 610, Stone and Facade Cleaner RM 611
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug and Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
