High Pressure Washer K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster effortlessly handles medium-sized outdoor areas with outstanding versatility. Easily switch between the eco!Booster and the Dirt Blaster for adaptable power.
The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster impresses with a powerful water-cooled motor, ensuring long lifetime. It is designed for occasional use on moderate dirt, for surfaces such as paths, garden furniture and cars. The included eco!Booster lance is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance*, it saves time and improves water and energy efficiency. Use the dirtblaster lance to tackle the toughest grime when extra power is required, guaranteeing uncompromising results on stubborn dirt. Enjoy comfortable application thanks to the 8m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and for long-term reliability, a built-in water filter protects the pump. All accessories store neatly onboard the device itself. For even more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet
Features and benefits
Outstanding performance
Clean and tidy
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.8
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 329 x 901
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
