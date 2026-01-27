The K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster impresses with a powerful water-cooled motor, ensuring long lifetime. It is designed for occasional use on moderate dirt, for surfaces such as paths, garden furniture and cars. The included eco!Booster lance is ideal for delicate surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance*, it saves time and improves water and energy efficiency. Use the dirtblaster lance to tackle the toughest grime when extra power is required, guaranteeing uncompromising results on stubborn dirt. Enjoy comfortable application thanks to the 8m PremiumFlex high-pressure hose and for long-term reliability, a built-in water filter protects the pump. All accessories store neatly onboard the device itself. For even more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet