Technical data

Voltage (V) 230 Frequency ( Hz ) 50 Pressure ( /bar/MPa) 20 / max. 130 / 2 - 13 Flow Rate (l/h) max. 420 Area performance (m²/h) 30 Water feed temperature (°C) 40 Power rating (kW) 1.8 Power Cable (m) 5 Colour yellow Weight without accessories (kg) 12.6 Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17.8 Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 417 x 346 x 668

²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.