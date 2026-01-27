High Pressure Washer K 4 Premium

Features and benefits
Comfort trigger gun with Comfort!Hold and Quick Connect
  • Comfort!Hold noticeably reduces the holding pressure. Particularly advantageous for long applications when cleaning large areas.
Outstanding performance
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure ( /bar/MPa) 20 / max. 130 / 2 - 13
Flow Rate (l/h) max. 420
Area performance (m²/h) 30
Water feed temperature (°C) 40
Power rating (kW) 1.8
Power Cable (m) 5
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 417 x 346 x 668

²⁾ Internal testing conditions: the pressure washer's flow rate is 40% of that of a garden hose, while cutting cleaning time in half. Flow rate and actual water and time savings vary depending on the device class, degree of soiling and location.

Scope of supply

  • Detergent: Natural Universal Cleaner, 1 l
  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q Comfort!Hold
  • 4-in-1 Multi Jet
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m, PremiumFlex
  • Adapter garden hose A3/4"

Equipment

  • Integral high-pressure hose reel
  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Cable hook
  • Accessory storage on the device
High Pressure Washer K 4 Premium
High Pressure Washer K 4 Premium
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
  • For cleaning small cars.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.