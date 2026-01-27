The K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home pressure washer is your comprehensive solution for eliminating grime on every outdoor surface. You get everything needed for an all-round clean, including the dedicated Home Kit (Patio Cleaner and detergent) and Car Kit (Wash Brush, Foam Jet, and Car Shampoo). The machine offers versatile power, letting you choose the gentle eco!Booster lance (delivering 50% extra performance* on delicate surfaces) or the concentrated Dirt Blaster for heavy grime. Equipped with a 6-metre hose for easy reach and a pump protected by a water filter, this model is built for reliable, long-term use. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet