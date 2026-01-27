High Pressure Washer K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home
Make light work of cleaning your car and small outdoor areas with the K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home. This kitted machine includes everything you need for easy, effective cleaning.
The K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home pressure washer is your comprehensive solution for eliminating grime on every outdoor surface. You get everything needed for an all-round clean, including the dedicated Home Kit (Patio Cleaner and detergent) and Car Kit (Wash Brush, Foam Jet, and Car Shampoo). The machine offers versatile power, letting you choose the gentle eco!Booster lance (delivering 50% extra performance* on delicate surfaces) or the concentrated Dirt Blaster for heavy grime. Equipped with a 6-metre hose for easy reach and a pump protected by a water filter, this model is built for reliable, long-term use. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet
Features and benefits
Clean and tidy
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Easy to manoeuvre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.4
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
- Home kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- Car kit: Wash brush, foam jet, 0.5 L Car Shampoo
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Terrace
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.