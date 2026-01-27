Make dirt on cars, steps, tools, and outdoor furniture a thing of the past with the K 2 pressure washer. The ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks, the K 2 includes both the Vario Power spray lance (with an adjustable jet) and the Dirt Blaster (with a rotating point jet) to remove even stubborn dirt. With smooth-running wheels and practical carrying handle for easy transport, 4-metre high-pressure hose and onboard storage for all accessories, the K 2 is ready wherever you need it. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand.