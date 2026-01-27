High Pressure Washer K 2
Say goodbye to dirt. Keep your property, garden furniture, and smaller outdoor surfaces looking their best with the easy to transport K 2 pressure washer, perfect for occasional use.
Make dirt on cars, steps, tools, and outdoor furniture a thing of the past with the K 2 pressure washer. The ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks, the K 2 includes both the Vario Power spray lance (with an adjustable jet) and the Dirt Blaster (with a rotating point jet) to remove even stubborn dirt. With smooth-running wheels and practical carrying handle for easy transport, 4-metre high-pressure hose and onboard storage for all accessories, the K 2 is ready wherever you need it. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand.
Features and benefits
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.4
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 790
Scope of supply
- One-way spray lance
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Terrace
- For cleaning small cars.
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
