High Pressure Washer K 3 eco!Booster
The K 3 eco!Booster provides reliable, two-in-one cleaning power. Perfect for smaller outdoor areas, switch between the gentle eco!Booster lance and the Dirt Blaster for stubborn grime.
The K 3 eco!Booster pressure washer ensures dirt is a thing of the past, offering dependable power perfect for occasional use around the home to leave small outdoor areas gleaming. This model features a long-term reliable pump protected by a water filter, and its 6-metre high-pressure hose provides great reach; furthermore, you gain exceptional versatility by choosing between the eco!Booster lance, which provides 50% increased cleaning performance* on delicate surfaces to save time and boost water and energy efficiency, or the Dirt Blaster lance, which delivers concentrated power for tackling the toughest, most stubborn grime. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet
Features and benefits
Clean and tidy
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre. With the Quick Connect system, you can click quickly in and out of the pressure washer and gun, saving you time and effort.
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Easy to manoeuvre.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power rating (kW)
|1.6
|Power Cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
- Dirt Blaster spray lance
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Terrace
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Cars
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
