The K 3 eco!Booster pressure washer ensures dirt is a thing of the past, offering dependable power perfect for occasional use around the home to leave small outdoor areas gleaming. This model features a long-term reliable pump protected by a water filter, and its 6-metre high-pressure hose provides great reach; furthermore, you gain exceptional versatility by choosing between the eco!Booster lance, which provides 50% increased cleaning performance* on delicate surfaces to save time and boost water and energy efficiency, or the Dirt Blaster lance, which delivers concentrated power for tackling the toughest, most stubborn grime. For more support use the Kärcher Home & Garden app, putting solutions for every task right in your hand. *when compared with the Kärcher flat jet