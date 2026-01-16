Threadless outdoor tap adaptor
The Kärcher threadless tap adaptor is ideal for threadless taps with an outer diameter between 15 and 20 mm. Compatible with all other brands.
The Kärcher threadless tap adaptor is designed for connecting hoses with connectors to threadless taps. The tap adapter, fits perfectly to taps with outer diameters between 15 and 20 mm. They can be installed without tools simply by attaching the wing screw to the stainless steel hose clamp. Compatible with all other brands.
Features and benefits
For threadless taps
- For universal use.
Stainless steel wing screw
- Easy installation without tools.
Click system
- Compatible with all standard click systems.
Specifications
Technical data
|Outer diameter (mm)
|15 / 20
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|62 x 58 x 50
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.