Hose Connector Set
This hose connector set from Kärcher includes a tap connector, two universal hose connectors and a garden hose, making it ideal for connecting your hose trolley to outdoor taps.
The Kärcher hose connector set is ideal for connecting your hose trolley and reel to any outdoor tap. The set includes a tap connector, with a 3/4” thread tap connector and a 1/2” thread reducer, two universal hose connectors and a 1.5m, durable hose. Perfect for watering gardens, planters or keeping your garden tools and outdoor furniture clean, this hose connector set is an essential garden shed item.
Features and benefits
1.5m long, 5/8”-PrimoFlex® hose.
Two universal hose connectors; suitable for use with all standard garden hoses.
- Suitable for all garden hoses
For the connection of the hose trolley and reels to the water tap
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|5/8″
|Hose length (m)
|1.5
|Thread size
|G3/4
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 210 x 58
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.