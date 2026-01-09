The Kärcher hose connector set is ideal for connecting your hose trolley and reel to any outdoor tap. The set includes a tap connector, with a 3/4” thread tap connector and a 1/2” thread reducer, two universal hose connectors and a 1.5m, durable hose. Perfect for watering gardens, planters or keeping your garden tools and outdoor furniture clean, this hose connector set is an essential garden shed item.