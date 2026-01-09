Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the two-way connector for connecting two hoses. This high-quality universal two-way connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. Two-way connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.