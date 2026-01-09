This 20m PrimoFlex® hose is perfect for watering gardens of all sizes or maintaining your outdoor spaces with ease. Pressure resistant up to 24 bar, the PrimoFlex hose has a three-layer construction including braid reinforced tubing, which ensures durability no matter the weather or operating temperature from -20 to 65°C. Measuring 1/2" in diameter and 20m in length. It also has a UV-proof outer layer, which protects the external material, and an opaque interlayer that prevents internal algae formation. The Kärcher PrimoFlex hose is a great outdoor accessory to help keep your garden and outdoor spaces perfect.