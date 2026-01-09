PrimoFlex® Hose: 1/2" - 20m
This PrimoFlex® hose is durable, with a woven reinforced garden hose with pressure resistant features and operating temperature range from -20 to 65°C, making it ideal for gardening.
This 20m PrimoFlex® hose is perfect for watering gardens of all sizes or maintaining your outdoor spaces with ease. Pressure resistant up to 24 bar, the PrimoFlex hose has a three-layer construction including braid reinforced tubing, which ensures durability no matter the weather or operating temperature from -20 to 65°C. Measuring 1/2" in diameter and 20m in length. It also has a UV-proof outer layer, which protects the external material, and an opaque interlayer that prevents internal algae formation. The Kärcher PrimoFlex hose is a great outdoor accessory to help keep your garden and outdoor spaces perfect.
Features and benefits
12-year warranty
- Three-layer construction ensures durability
3 layers
- Resistant to kinks.
Burst pressure 24 bar
- Guaranteed robustness
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resitstant armouring
- For ease of use.
Cadmium, barium and lead-free
- Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture.
Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
- Guaranteed robustness and durability
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
Prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage
- Guaranteed robustness
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|285 x 285 x 115
Compatible machines
- Circular sprinkler RS 120/2
- Hose Trolley HT 3.400
- Hose hanger
- Hose hanger Plus
- Hose reel HR 2.10 Set
- Hose reel HR 3
- Hose reel HR 3.20 Set
- Hose reel HR 4
- Hose trolley HT 2
- Hose trolley HT 2.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 3
- Hose trolley HT 3.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 4
- Hose trolley HT 4.20 Set
- Hose trolley HT 5 M
- Hose trolley HT 5.20 M Set
- Hose trolley HT 6 M
- K 2
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 eco!Booster
- K 3 eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 3 eco!Booster Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent Anniversary
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100
- Multifunctional Spray Gun
- Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
- PCL 6 Decking Cleaner
- Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300
- Regulation Nozzle
- Rotating sprinkler RS 130/3
- Spray Gun
- Spray Lance
- Spray Nozzle
- Sprinkler CS 90 Spike
- Sprinkler CS 90 Vario
- WT 2 Watering Clock
- Watering Unit WT 4
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.