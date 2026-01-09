PrimoFlex® Hose: 1/2" - 20m

This PrimoFlex® hose is durable, with a woven reinforced garden hose with pressure resistant features and operating temperature range from -20 to 65°C, making it ideal for gardening.

This 20m PrimoFlex® hose is perfect for watering gardens of all sizes or maintaining your outdoor spaces with ease. Pressure resistant up to 24 bar, the PrimoFlex hose has a three-layer construction including braid reinforced tubing, which ensures durability no matter the weather or operating temperature from -20 to 65°C. Measuring 1/2" in diameter and 20m in length. It also has a UV-proof outer layer, which protects the external material, and an opaque interlayer that prevents internal algae formation. The Kärcher PrimoFlex hose is a great outdoor accessory to help keep your garden and outdoor spaces perfect.

Features and benefits
12-year warranty
  • Three-layer construction ensures durability
3 layers
  • Resistant to kinks.
Burst pressure 24 bar
  • Guaranteed robustness
Easy to handle garden hose with pressure resitstant armouring
  • For ease of use.
Cadmium, barium and lead-free
  • Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %): The PrimoFlex® hose is free from all potentially harmful chemicals, including phthalates (< 0.1 %), cadmium, barium and lead, meaning it is safe to use on food plants and on garden furniture.
Intermediate which is impervious to light prevents algae growth in the hose
  • Guaranteed robustness and durability
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
Prevents weather damage and internal algae growth plus protects against UV damage
  • Guaranteed robustness
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 1/2″
Hose length (m) 20
Colour yellow
Weight (kg) 2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 285 x 285 x 115
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens.
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.