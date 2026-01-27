Hose trolley HT 3.20 Set
The hose trolley with nozzle holder impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability, height-adjustable handle, 20 m garden hose and watering accessories.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability, UV and frost resistance and a handy nozzle holder on the handle. The set is equipped with a 20 m hose, Kärcher watering accessories and a nozzle. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
1 angled hose connector
Fixation of hose ends
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|3.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G3/4, G1/2: 1 Piece(s)
- Sprayer: 1 Piece(s)
- Hose PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
Application areas
- Garden watering
