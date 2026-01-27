Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set

Uncomplicated cleaning with the KHB 4-18 hand-held pressure washer – fully mobile thanks to a suction hose and able to meet all mobile cleaning needs with the 5-in-1 multi jet nozzle.

Cleaning made easy – the handy and compact pressure washer can be directly used here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the 5-in-1 multi jet nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time or plants and vegetable patches watered. Fully mobile including a suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories allows for further applications. An 18-volt exchangeable battery and a battery charger are also included.

Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Pressure (bar) 21
Pressure range Medium pressure
Water feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Flow Rate (l/h) max. 170
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Run time per battery charge (min) 14 (2.5 Ah)
Battery charging time with standard charger (min) 300
Charging current (A) 0.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 1.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 292 x 89 x 228

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and charger included
  • Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
  • Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
  • Adapter garden hose A3/4"

Equipment

  • Integrated water filter
  • Device filter
Application areas
  • Flower tubs
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
  • Rubbish bins
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
  • Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
