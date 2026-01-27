Cleaning made easy – the handy and compact pressure washer can be directly used here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the 5-in-1 multi jet nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time or plants and vegetable patches watered. Fully mobile including a suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories allows for further applications. An 18-volt exchangeable battery and a battery charger are also included.