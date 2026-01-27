Handheld Cleaner KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
Uncomplicated cleaning with the KHB 4-18 hand-held pressure washer – fully mobile thanks to a suction hose and able to meet all mobile cleaning needs with the 5-in-1 multi jet nozzle.
Cleaning made easy – the handy and compact pressure washer can be directly used here and there for cleaning without long preparation. With the 5-in-1 multi jet nozzle, dirt can be removed from garden furniture, toys, bins and many other objects and surfaces in no time or plants and vegetable patches watered. Fully mobile including a suction hose. The wide range of optional accessories allows for further applications. An 18-volt exchangeable battery and a battery charger are also included.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Pressure (bar)
|21
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Water feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 170
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|14 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|292 x 89 x 228
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Adapter garden hose A3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
- Device filter
Application areas
- Flower tubs
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Rubbish bins
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes