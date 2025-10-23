KHB 5 with 18v Kärcher Battery Power

Without the need for a mains power connection – just connect the hose, and the KHB 5 is ready to go. The efficient but gentle medium pressure makes the Battery Handheld Cleaner ideal for quick, everyday outdoor cleaning tasks.

With 18v interchangeable Lithium-Ion battery, the KHB 5 has a run time of 10 minutes – ideal for the quick clean of bikes, cars, garden furniture and tools. Thanks to the compact design, the Battery Handheld Cleaner can be held easily in the hand and offers maximum flexibility and convenience.