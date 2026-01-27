Hose reel HR 2.10 Set
Complete set for convenient watering and space-saving hose storage. Ready for immediate use with a 10 m Kärcher garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle.
Mobile use meets compact storage: the hose reel ensures convenient watering and space-saving storage of the garden hose. The complete set includes a 10 m garden hose, connectors, tap adapters and a garden nozzle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and can be stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design, ergonomic handle for comfortable transport and high stability thanks to a low centre of gravity. The product is also UV and frost-resistant. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose reel is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
Compact dimensioning
- Can be easily stored
1 angled hose connector
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|300 x 475 x 350
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G3/4, G1/2: 1 Piece(s)
- Sprayer: 1 Piece(s)
- Hose PrimoFlex 1/2": 10 m
Equipment
- Kit
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
Application areas
- Garden watering
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.