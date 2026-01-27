Practical wall bracket meets mobile use: this hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall with the enclosed wall bracket and for mobile use in the garden. The HR 3.20 set can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and gently, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design and high stability thanks to a low centre of gravity. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use with 20 metres of garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.