Hose reel HR 3.20 Set
One hose reel – two functions: the HR 3.20 set with 20m hose and accessories is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden.
Practical wall bracket meets mobile use: this hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall with the enclosed wall bracket and for mobile use in the garden. The HR 3.20 set can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and gently, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design and high stability thanks to a low centre of gravity. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use with 20 metres of garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
Features and benefits
Wall mount
- Simple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Compact dimensioning
- Compact storage.
1 angled hose connector
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G3/4, G1/2: 1 Piece(s)
- Sprayer: 1 Piece(s)
- Hose PrimoFlex 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
Application areas
- Garden watering
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.