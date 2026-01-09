Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300
The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Covers up to 706 m2.
Combined pulse, circular and sector sprinkler: The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Covers up to 706 m2. Available with spike or sled base. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Adjustable spray angle
- e.g. for watering under trees
Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground
- Guaranteed stability and robustness
Specifications
Technical data
|Water flow rate
|18,5 l/min
|Sprinkling diameter 2 bar
|≤ 25 m
|Sprinkling diameter 4 bar
|≤ 30 m
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|52 x 113 x 212
Application areas
- Garden watering