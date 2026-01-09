Pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300

Combined pulse, circular and sector sprinkler: The pulse, circular and sector sprinkler PS 300 is suitable watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Covers up to 706 m2. Available with spike or sled base. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Adjustable spray angle
  • e.g. for watering under trees
Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground
  • Guaranteed stability and robustness
Specifications

Technical data

Water flow rate 18,5 l/min
Sprinkling diameter 2 bar ≤ 25 m
Sprinkling diameter 4 bar ≤ 30 m
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 52 x 113 x 212
Application areas
  • Garden watering
