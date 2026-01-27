Hose reel HR 4
For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4 offers both options and can be easily removed from the wall for flexible watering.
Singular practicality. Double functionality. This hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket and are always ready to hand. The HR 4 can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design and high stability thanks to its low centre of gravity. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year warranty.
Features and benefits
Wall mount
- Simple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Compact dimensioning
- Can be easily stored
1 angled hose connector
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Equipment
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
Application areas
- Garden watering