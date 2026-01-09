Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100

Multifunction dial sprinkler MS 100 ideal for watering small areas and gardens, 6 spray patterns for versatile watering. Covers up to 78 m2. Available with spike or sled base. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
6 different nozzle shapes permit various irrigation types
  • For watering as required
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
  • For simple storage/hanging.
Specifications

Technical data

Water flow rate 21 l/min
Sprinkling diameter 2 bar ≤ 8,4 m
Sprinkling diameter 4 bar ≤ 10 m
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 208 x 199 x 71
Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100
Application areas
  • Garden watering
