Multifunction dial sprinkler MS 100 ideal for watering small areas and gardens, 6 spray patterns for versatile watering. Covers up to 78 m2. Available with spike or sled base. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
6 different nozzle shapes permit various irrigation types
- For watering as required
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
- For simple storage/hanging.
Specifications
Technical data
|Water flow rate
|21 l/min
|Sprinkling diameter 2 bar
|≤ 8,4 m
|Sprinkling diameter 4 bar
|≤ 10 m
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|208 x 199 x 71
Application areas
- Garden watering