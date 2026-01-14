Hose Trolley HT 3.400

Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.

The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.400 serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Ready-to-use
Free-wheeling crank for ergonomic unwinding and rewinding
  • Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
Large wheels for excellent mobility
  • Improved mobility
Non-slip, ergonomic and height adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose oder 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose
  • Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Folding function
  • Space-saving storage.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 390 x 450 x 700
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens.
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Accessories
