Hose Trolley HT 3.400
Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.
The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.400 serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Ready-to-use
Free-wheeling crank for ergonomic unwinding and rewinding
- Easy operation for unwinding or winding up the hose.
Large wheels for excellent mobility
- Improved mobility
Non-slip, ergonomic and height adjustable handle
Capacity: 40 m 1/2" hose oder 30 m 5/8" hose or 20 m 3/4" hose
- Suitable for all common garden hoses.
Folding function
- Space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|390 x 450 x 700
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
Accessories
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.