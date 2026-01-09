Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220
Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220 for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. The coverage can be infinitely adjusted – maximum coverage 220 m2. The innovative sprinkler with extremely durable gear drive. The new oscillating sprinklers from Kärcher are now even easier to use. Kärcher sprinklers feature the tried and tested click system and are easy to connect to garden hoses. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Continuous reach adjustmentPrecise watering.
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handleFor simple storage/hanging.
Includes cleaning needleFor easy cleaning of the nozzles
Very durable gear
Specifications
Technical data
|Sprinkling area 2 bar
|45 - 120 m²
|Sprinkling area 4 bar
|80 - 220 m²
|Width of spray 2 bar (m)
|9
|Width of spray 4 bar (m)
|13
|Area coverage 2 bar (m)
|5 - 14
|Area coverage 4 bar (m)
|6 - 17
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|450 x 136 x 86
Videos
Application areas
- Garden watering
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.