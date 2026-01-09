Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220

Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220 for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. The coverage can be infinitely adjusted – maximum coverage 220 m2. The innovative sprinkler with extremely durable gear drive. The new oscillating sprinklers from Kärcher are now even easier to use. Kärcher sprinklers feature the tried and tested click system and are easy to connect to garden hoses. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Features and benefits
Continuous reach adjustment
Precise watering.
Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle
For simple storage/hanging.
Includes cleaning needle
For easy cleaning of the nozzles
Very durable gear
Specifications

Technical data

Sprinkling area 2 bar 45 - 120 m²
Sprinkling area 4 bar 80 - 220 m²
Width of spray 2 bar (m) 9
Width of spray 4 bar (m) 13
Area coverage 2 bar (m) 5 - 14
Area coverage 4 bar (m) 6 - 17
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 450 x 136 x 86
Application areas
  • Garden watering
