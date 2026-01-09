Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220 for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. The coverage can be infinitely adjusted – maximum coverage 220 m2. The innovative sprinkler with extremely durable gear drive. The new oscillating sprinklers from Kärcher are now even easier to use. Kärcher sprinklers feature the tried and tested click system and are easy to connect to garden hoses. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!