Control valve
Control valve for placing between the hose and sprinkler. For continuously variable water flow control from 0 to max. Includes 2-way coupling for connecting two hoses.
Intact tap connections, hose couplings and hoses form the basis of watering effectively. This is why Kärcher provides a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting, controlling and repairing watering systems. For example Kärcher's control valve – the ideal solution for controlling the water flow from 0 to max. It features an ergonomic design for easy handling. The control valve can be used for connecting the hose and sprinkler or, with the 2-way coupling, for connecting two hoses. Kärcher's control valve is compatible with all available click systems and all common hose diameters.
Features and benefits
Can be used anywhere
- For all common garden hoses
Includes 2-way coupling
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|105 x 32 x 32
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.