Watering Unit WT 4
Easily progammable watering unit for watering on demand. Watering starts and stops at preset time. With removable display. With tap adapter and pre-filter.
Precise watering on demand: The new Watering Unit WT 4 is especially easy to program. The removable display, the large control knobs and the clearly arranged panel makes the programming easy and effortless. The maximum watering duration goes up to 120 minutes. The watering starts and stops right on schedule and automatically to a preset time. Tap adapter and prefilter are included, the 9-Volt-battery not. Therefore the water does not flow unless it is actually needed. This is good for the environment while it also saves money. Kärcher water timers are compatible with all common click-on systems.
Features and benefits
Individual setting of watering frequencyWatering on demand.
Automatic start and stopPrecise watering.
Removable displayFor convenient programming.
Including tap adaptor and pre-filter
Indicator light for programming and battery status
Manual watering possible
Watering up to 120 min.
Flexible choice of start time
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|115 x 120 x 125
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Scope of supply
- Batteries included in the scope of delivery: no
Equipment
- Batteries required
- Number of batteries: 1 x 9 V Block
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
- For watering small beds, individual and pot plants.
