The Kärcher WT 2 is a watering clock and 3-way distributor in one. It has two tap connectors with independent controllers and features an optimal water flow. A watering clock is integrated in the third tap connector. The watering time can be set up to 120 minutes. The watering stops automatically once the set time has lapsed. The WT 2 with G1 tap connector and G3/4 reduction piece can be used universally in conjunction with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for convenient handling. The smooth-running union joint with the robust interior thread guarantees simple attachment to the tap. Compatible with most connection systems.