WT 2 Watering Clock
The Kärcher WT 2 water timer combines the advantage of a 3-way tap adapter and a water timer in a single product. This watering clock allowes you to attach 3 hoses to a single tap.
The Kärcher WT 2 is a watering clock and 3-way distributor in one. It has two tap connectors with independent controllers and features an optimal water flow. A watering clock is integrated in the third tap connector. The watering time can be set up to 120 minutes. The watering stops automatically once the set time has lapsed. The WT 2 with G1 tap connector and G3/4 reduction piece can be used universally in conjunction with all standard garden hoses and impresses with robust quality and ergonomic design for convenient handling. The smooth-running union joint with the robust interior thread guarantees simple attachment to the tap. Compatible with most connection systems.
Features and benefits
2 independent, adjustable water connections and 1 outlet with water timerIdeal for connecting three hoses to a single tap with G1 thread
Smooth-running union jointSimple attachment to the tap
Plastic threadVery robust.
Including tap adaptor and pre-filter
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|92 x 225 x 200
When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.
Application areas
- Garden watering
- For watering large gardens.
- For watering potted plants
