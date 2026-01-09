Spray Nozzle

Small spray nozzle with adjustable spray pattern - fine mist to pencil jet. Works with all other brands.

The small spray nozzle can be easily adjusted to water pots or borders, with a spray pattern ranging from fine mist to pencil jet. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 131 x 36 x 36

Equipment

  • Number of spray patterns: 2
  • Self-emptying function
Videos
Application areas
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
