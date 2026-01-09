Spray Nozzle
Small spray nozzle with adjustable spray pattern - fine mist to pencil jet. Works with all other brands.
The small spray nozzle can be easily adjusted to water pots or borders, with a spray pattern ranging from fine mist to pencil jet. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|131 x 36 x 36
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Self-emptying function
Application areas
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
