The first indoor hose reel for the balcony means no more heavy watering cans. The compact hose box, CR 3.110 Balcony, is the ideal watering solution for the balcony, roof terraces and small gardens. The reliable anti-drip system and practical accessory storage reinvents convenient watering. The two built-in Aquastop couplings make it convenient to disconnect hoses without spraying. Water stains on the carpet or parquet are things of the past thanks to the intelligent stowage concept for accessories and hose ends. In addition the CR 3.110 Balcony hose box can be installed on indoor water taps thanks to the compatible tap connection for indoor fittings. By the way: The indoor hose reel is suitable as a supply hose for the K 2.200 Balcony and other K 2 units.