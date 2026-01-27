Hose trolley HT 2
The mobile and stable hose trolley impresses with its extra wide base for maximum stability. A compact model with a height-adjustable handle for small gardens.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
1 angled hose connector
Fixation of hose ends
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 475 x 840
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
Application areas
- Garden watering
