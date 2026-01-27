Hose reel HR 4.30 Set
For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4.30 set with a 30 m hose, accessories and nozzle holder offers both options for flexible watering.
Singular practicality. Double functionality. This hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket and are always ready to hand. The HR 4.30 can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design, high stability thanks to its low centre of gravity and 30 m garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year warranty.
Features and benefits
Wall mount
- Simple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Compact dimensioning
- Can be easily stored
1 angled hose connector
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|30
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G3/4, G1/2: 1 Piece(s)
- Sprayer: 1 Piece(s)
- Hose PrimoFlex 1/2": 30 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Videos
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
Application areas
- Garden watering
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.