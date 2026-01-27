Hose reel HR 4.30 Set

For hose storage on the wall and as a mobile hose reel: the HR 4.30 set with a 30 m hose, accessories and nozzle holder offers both options for flexible watering.

Singular practicality. Double functionality. This hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden. Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket and are always ready to hand. The HR 4.30 can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and carefully, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design, high stability thanks to its low centre of gravity and 30 m garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year warranty.

Features and benefits
Wall mount
  • Simple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Compact dimensioning
  • Can be easily stored
1 angled hose connector
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 30
Bursting pressure (bar) 24
Colour black
Weight (kg) 2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 363 x 475 x 500

Scope of supply

  • Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
  • Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
  • Tap adaptor with reducer, G3/4, G1/2: 1 Piece(s)
  • Sprayer: 1 Piece(s)
  • Hose PrimoFlex 1/2": 30 m

Equipment

  • Kit
  • Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Application areas
  • Garden watering
