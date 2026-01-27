Hose hanger
The wall-mounted hose hanger for space-saving hose storage. With slots for nozzles and spray lances and suitable for all common garden hoses.
Simple and compact to use and an unobtrusive design: with the wall-mounted hose hanger, your garden hose can now be stored on the wall to save space. It also has slots for nozzles and spray lances. After use, you can easily place the garden hose on the hose hanger. Thanks to the high-quality materials, the wall-mounted hose hanger is particularly hard-wearing and long-lasting, as well as UV and frost-resistant. Kärcher also provides a 5-year warranty on the product.
Features and benefits
Practical and space-saving hose storage
- Everything is orderly stored in one place.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|286 x 144 x 240
Equipment
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Application areas
- Garden watering
Accessories
