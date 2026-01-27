Hose trolley HT 6 M
The mobile and stable hose trolley scores points with a robust metal hose reel and an extra-wide base, as well as precise hose guides and a height-adjustable handle.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The robust metal reel can withstand even the toughest garden conditions. It also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability of the hose trolley, UV and frost resistance and a handy nozzle holder on the handle. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled.
Features and benefits
Hose guide
- For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
1 angled hose connector
Fixation of hose ends
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Equipment
- Metal hose reed
- Hose guide
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
Application areas
- Garden watering
