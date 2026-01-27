Hose trolley HT 5.20 M Set
The hose trolley scores points with its robust metal reel, wide base for high stability and 20 m hose and is ready for immediate use with the enclosed watering accessories.
The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The robust metal reel can withstand even the toughest garden conditions. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. The set is ready for immediate use thanks to the included accessories, such as the Kärcher garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
Features and benefits
Hose guide
- For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
1 angled hose connector
Fixation of hose ends
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- Tap adaptor with reducer, G3/4, G1/2: 1 Piece(s)
- Sprayer: 1 Piece(s)
- Performance Plus hose 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Metal hose reed
- Hose guide
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
Application areas
- Garden watering
