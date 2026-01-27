The stable and robust hose trolley enables space-saving storage of the garden hose and is very convenient to use. The robust metal reel can withstand even the toughest garden conditions. The hose can be reliably rolled up using the ergonomic crank and the sturdy hose guide. The hose trolley also scores points with its extra wide base for maximum stability as well as its UV and frost resistance. Thanks to the innovative quick-release levers, the telescopic handle can be conveniently adjusted to the correct height or can be moved all the way down. Above all, moving it all the way down ensures space-saving storage. The set is ready for immediate use thanks to the included accessories, such as the Kärcher garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The hose trolley is supplied fully assembled. Kärcher hose storage units are characterised by their robustness and long-lasting durability and come with a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.