Hose trolley HT 5 M

Features and benefits
Hose guide
  • For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
  • Convenient handle for easy handling.
1 angled hose connector
Fixation of hose ends
Specifications

Technical data

Hose length (m) 20
Bursting pressure (bar) 45
Colour black
Weight (kg) 2.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Equipment

  • Metal hose reed
  • Hose guide
Application areas
  • Garden watering
