Hose trolley HT 5 M
Features and benefits
Hose guide
- For easy winding and unwinding of the hose.
Non-slip, and ergonomic handle
- Convenient handle for easy handling.
1 angled hose connector
Fixation of hose ends
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|45
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Equipment
- Metal hose reed
- Hose guide
Compatible machines
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
Application areas
- Garden watering
