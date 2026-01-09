Regulation Nozzle
Regulation spray nozzle with adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation. Works with all other brands.
The regulation spray nozzle can be used to water all-round the garden. With the adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation, the nozzle can be used to water pots or borders. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 42 x 79
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Water flow regulation
- Self-emptying function
Videos
Application areas
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.