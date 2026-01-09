Sprinkler CS 90 Spike
Sprinkler CS 90 with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Maximum coverage: 64 m2
Sprinkler CS 90 with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Covers up to 64 m2. Additional adapter for watering rectangular areas. Sprinkler easily connects to a garden hose and compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Features and benefits
Robust spike for uneven or sloping underground
- Guaranteed stability and robustness
Specifications
Technical data
|Water flow rate
|24 l/min
|Sprinkling diameter 2 bar
|9 m
|Sprinkling diameter 4 bar
|9 m
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|58 x 105 x 243
Application areas
- Garden watering