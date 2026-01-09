Multifunctional Spray Gun
Multifunctional spray gun with lockable trigger for comfortable watering and 3 spray patterns for all round watering: shower, point and cone. Works with all other brands.
The simple multifunctional spray gun with 3 spray patterns is perfectly suited to watering all-round the garden. From fine mist to pencil jet, the spray gun can be used to water pots and borders, whilst also cleaning the garden tools. The lockable trigger and water flow regulation makes watering simple and comfortable. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|215 x 57 x 113
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 3
- Locking on the handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-emptying function
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
