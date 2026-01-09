Spray Gun
Spray gun with lockable trigger for comfortable watering. Adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation. Works with all other brands.
The spray gun comes with a lockable trigger for easy and comfortable watering. The spray gun can be used can to water pots and borders thanks to the adjustable spray pattern and water flow regulation. All Kärcher watering products are compatible with all other watering brands.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|203 x 42 x 105
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Locking on the handle
- Water flow regulation
- Self-emptying function
Application areas
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
