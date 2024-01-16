KÄRCHER K 4 POWER CONTROL FLEX CAR & HOME PLUS
The K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
The powerful Kärcher K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus pressure washer gives you the perfect pressure for any cleaning job.
- Easily select the right power using the display on the trigger gun, which lets you cycle through three pressure settings, plus a detergent mode.
- This model comes with a Car and Home Kit containing everything you need for a thorough clean, from blasting away stubborn dirt from the deck or removing mud from delicate car paintwork.
- Vario and Dirt blaster lances give a gentle or more intensive clean.
- Always have Kärcher on hand with the Kärcher App, it contains everything you need from setting up your machine to step by step application guides.
FREE CLEANING DETERGENTS
Get TWO bottles of detegrent FREE when you purchase the K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus. This offer is only available when you buy exclusively from karcher.co.uk
- The Kärcher 3-in-1 car shampoo has a unique 3-in-1 formula which offers an exceptional cleaning performance. With its active dirt remover, quick-drying and ultra-shine formula for outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. Suitable for use on all vehicles.
- The stone cleaning detergent has an active dirt remover, a protective formula to keep stone cleaner for longer, and wind and weather protection. The Kärcher stone cleaner offers you outstanding cleaning efficiency, care and protection in one step. This product can be used on stone patios, walls and facades all around the house and garden.
Home Kit
Home kit pressure washers allow you to clean your home, garden & patio in the most effective & efficient way. Equipped with a Stone & Façade cleaning detergent and a T-Racer patio cleaner, you will be able to clean your patio or terrace to a higher standard in a shorter amount of time.
Car Kit
Car kit pressure washer's contain accessories that allow you achieve the perfect clean for your vehicle. Equipped with a wash brush and bottle of Car Shampoo; both of which are specifically designed to remove dirt from your car's metalwork, you can throw away the sponge and bucket of dirty water.