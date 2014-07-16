Pressure washing mossy paving

Cleaning moss is never a favourite garden task, but our practical advice will explain how to use your pressure washer for moss-free paths and patios.

Bear in mind when you are cleaning that the water pressure is greatest immediately in front of the nozzle: this means that stubborn dirt and moss should be cleaned off at close range, while light dirt or sensitive surfaces should be cleaned from a greater distance.

Moss not only forms a thick layer on paved surfaces, it also remains in the pores of the paving stones - to remove it effectively, you should use the Dirtblaster lance. If you wish to use the Vario lance, the Full Control trigger gun can be used to guide you to the correct pressure setting, ensuring a more powerful clean.



The Dirtblaster produces a rotating jet, which combines the cleaning power of a concentrated point jet with the area performance of a flat stream. Hold the high-pressure jet vertically to the paved surface and slowly clean from one edge of the moss-covered area to the other at a distance of around 20 to 30 cm.

The splash guard for the dirt blaster (available as an accessory) protects you from water splashing back.