Pressure washer accessories

Cleaning floor surfaces and steps

The cold season also leaves its traces in outside areas. With the right accessories, moss, lichen or green layers on terraces and balconies can be removed quickly and thoroughly.

The T-Racer models are particularly suitable for the cleaning of large stone or wooden areas, as the distance of the cleaning nozzles to the ground can be individually adjusted. Also for smaller or twisty places, such as staircases, Kärcher has the right cleaning solution: thanks to the powerful combination of high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure, the power scrubbers are the perfect all-purpose weapon against dirt.

All-round cleanliness. So that people feel good outside as well as inside.