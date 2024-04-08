eco!Booster
It might just be our biggest WOW ever: the ultra-efficient Kärcher eco!Booster. With a 50% higher cleaning performance, it brings back the WOW to delicate surfaces even more quickly and effortlessly than a conventional flat jet nozzle. What is more amazing is that it offers 50% higher water and energy efficiency, saving valuable resources. For heavily ingrained dirt, you can remove the attachment in order to spot-clean individual areas.
GO BIG ON CLEANING. SAVE BIG ON WATER.
The new ultra-efficient eco!Booster from Kärcher. Get a 50 percent higher cleaning performance than with the Kärcher flat jet nozzle, all while saving water, energy and time. This might just deliver our biggest WOW factor yet.
The eco!Booster is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden K 2, K 3, K 4, K 5 and K 7 class pressure washers. You can quickly find the right model for your pressure washer here.
50% higher cleaning performance
For a quicker WOW factor: the eco!Booster sets new benchmarks when it comes to cleaning delicate surfaces. It very evenly removes dirt over a much wider area than the previous flat jet. This means that dirt is removed really effectively.
50% higher energy efficiency
Higher cleaning performance for less energy: the eco!Booster allows you to clean the same area with the same pressure washer, but in much less time, therefore using less energy.
50% higher water efficiency
Tough on dirt but economical with resources: the eco!Booster quickly and thoroughly cleans areas, while saving water.
Up to 25% less noise
Enhanced cleaning performance and still quieter: the special design of the eco!Booster leads to a perceived noise reduction of up to 25%*** when used with our Home & Garden pressure washers and 15% when used with our Professional devices.
* Compared with the cleaning performance of Kärcher's standard flat jet nozzle.
** Based on the ability to clean 50 percent more area than a Kärcher standard flat jet nozzle with the same amount of energy and water. Verified by an independent testing institute.
*** Compared to the use of the Kärcher standard flat jet. The exact value may vary depending on the device used.
eco!Booster 120 for K 2 and K 3 models
The eco!Booster 120 is suitable for all Kärcher K 2 and K 3 class pressure washers. You can quickly find the right model for your K 2 or K 3 pressure washer here.
eco!Booster 130 for K 4 models
The eco!Booster 130 is suitable for all Kärcher K 4 series pressure washers. You can quickly find the right model for your K 4 pressure washer here.
eco!Booster 145 for K 5 models
The eco!Booster 145 is suitable for all Kärcher K 5 series pressure washers. You can quickly find the right model for your K 5 pressure washer here.
eco!Booster 180 for K 7 models
The eco!Booster 180 is suitable for all Kärcher K 7 series pressure washers. You can quickly find the right model for your K 7 pressure washer here.
eco!Booster, perfectly partnered with...
Simply indispensable
Its ability to even clean delicate surfaces powerfully and efficiently makes the eco!Booster a real all-rounder.
Facade cleaning
Dirt in the crevices of rough facade surfaces is particularly stubborn. The eco!Booster's high cleaning performance and efficiency enables you to quickly and effortlessly remove not only fine dust and soot particles, but also growth such as organic growth and moss.
Wooden surfaces
The eco!Booster is the new benchmark for efficiently cleaning wooden surfaces. Whether for cleaning wooden furniture or fences in private gardens or for professionally cleaning entire wooden facades, cladding or walkways: with a 50% higher area performance than a conventional flat jet nozzle, the powerful eco!Booster saves time, resources and money wherever it is used.
Vehicle cleaning
When cleaning vehicles, it's not just about improving how they look. Regularly removing dirt such as pollen, residues from insects, road salt, etc., is the basis for care that maintains the vehicle's value. Despite its increased efficiency, the eco!Booster does this in a particularly resource-conserving way.
Increase in cleaning performance by 50 % in laboratory comparison confirmed by independent institute*
The lab comparison undertaken by the independent institute SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH demonstrated a 50% increase in cleaning performance with the Kärcher eco!Booster**. The Kärcher eco!Boosters were compared with the suitable equivalent of the Kärcher standard flat jet***, each in all classes K 4 to K 7. In addition to the increased cleaning width, the lab comparison also demonstrates the resulting 50% increase in water and energy efficiency.
A multistage test method was applied for the lab test. In addition to the test on coloured panels, which had to be cleaned, the cleaning was also carried out on genuine weathered wooden floorboards. The resulting optimal cleaning distance was transferred into a measurable cleaning width with the aid of a beam sensor. As a result, the additional cleaning performance of the eco!Booster could be demonstrated.
* With the Kärcher eco!Booster compared to the Kärcher standard flat jet nozzle.
** Includes the Kärcher eco!Booster 120 / 130 / 145 / 180.
*** Standard flat jet varies according to scope of device accessories (Vario Power Jet or Multi Jet).
Outstanding efficiency
The eco!Booster represents real progress in high-pressure cleaning. It provides not only an enhanced performance, but also greater efficiency in terms of water, energy and time consumption. But what does a 50% increase in energy and water efficiency really mean with 50% higher cleaning performance? We did the calculations and using a few examples will show you the impact the eco!Booster has on your day-to-day life.
In order to demonstrate the advantages of the eco!Booster, we examined an area to be cleaned totalling 380 m². What does that mean in concrete terms? Here are some examples*:
Water: with the eco!Booster you save valuable water with each application. In our example this is enough water to fill 24 bathtubs in order to take approximately 50 showers.
Energy: the eco!Booster not only saves water, but is also energy-efficient. The energy saved thanks to the eco!Booster is enough for 57 washing machine cycles.
Time: time is a precious commodity. Cleaning work is completed up to 50% faster with the eco!Booster. The time saved can be used for the finer things in life and is enough to watch roughly 12 episodes of your favourite show.
* Assumed filling quantity of bathtub: 150 l, 6-minute shower: 72 l. Assumed consumption per wash cycle: 0.34 kWh. Assumed episode length: 45 minutes. Based on the average energy and water consumption, as well as time saving of pressure washers of the Kärcher K 4 - K 7 range using a Kärcher standard flat jet nozzle compared to the eco!Booster.
Assumed area sizes as basis for the calculations in square metres: patio: 50 square metres, stone wall: 60 square metres, garden path: 35 square metres, entrance: 30 square metres, fence: 75 square metres, facade: 100 square metres, car/mobile home: 30 square metres