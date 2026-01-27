Cleaning delicate surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With 50 percent higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50 percent higher water and energy efficiency compared to a flat jet nozzle. This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, while also saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is removed really effectively and even delicate materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. With the attachment removed from the spray lance, stubborn dirt can be tackled from a shorter distance. The eco!Booster 130 is suitable for all Kärcher K 4 class pressure washers.