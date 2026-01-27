eco!Booster Jet 130 (K 4)
Ideal for delicate surfaces, very efficient – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the flat jet, saving water, energy and time.
Cleaning delicate surfaces efficiently and thoroughly has never been so easy, quick or economical. With 50 percent higher cleaning performance and the same resource consumption, the eco!Booster offers 50 percent higher water and energy efficiency compared to a flat jet nozzle. This makes cleaning very thorough and quick, while also saving time, water and energy. Thanks to the very even removal, dirt is removed really effectively and even delicate materials such as painted surfaces or wood can be cleaned without worry. With the attachment removed from the spray lance, stubborn dirt can be tackled from a shorter distance. The eco!Booster 130 is suitable for all Kärcher K 4 class pressure washers.
Features and benefits
50% higher water efficiency*
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency*
- Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
- Particularly suitable for delicate surfaces such as paint or wood.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|615 x 108 x 51
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required. /
* Based on 50 % more surface area that can be cleaned with the same amount of energy and water compared to the flat jet.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.